Benjamin Netanyahu Says He Didn't Present Regime Change As A 'Goal' In Iran, But It Could Be The 'Result'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clarified Israel’s position regarding Iran’s leadership amidst escalating tensions. This comes as the international community closely monitors the situation.

What Happened: Netanyahu stated on Thursday that while Israel’s military actions against Iran are not aimed at changing its leadership, such a change could occur as a consequence.

“The matter of changing the regime or the fall of this regime is first and foremost a matter for the Iranian people,” said Netanyahu, according to the report.”

On the question of regime change, the Israeli leader said, “I didn’t present it as a goal. It could be a result, but it’s not a stated or formal goal that we have.”

He further stated that Israel possesses the capability to eliminate all of Iran’s nuclear sites, regardless of U.S. involvement.

Netanyahu’s comments come as the White House awaits President Donald Trump‘s decision on whether to participate in potential military actions. Military experts suggest that U.S. assistance, particularly with bunker-busting bombs, might be necessary to target Iran’s Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. Netanyahu noted that while Israel can independently target Iran’s nuclear facilities, the decision for U.S. involvement rests with President Trump.

On Wednesday, Trump remarked that the U.S. has the capability to dismantle Fordow but has not committed to taking action.

Why It Matters: On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin firmly rejected any discussions about the potential assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, emphasizing the unity of the Iranian people around their leaders. This highlights the geopolitical sensitivity surrounding Iran’s leadership.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Trump gave Iran a two-week ultimatum to strike a deal or face possible U.S. military action, leaving the door open for negotiations. This adds pressure on Iran amidst the ongoing tensions.

Earlier, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized Israel’s military actions, describing them as illegal and urging the U.S. to avoid being drawn into the conflict. Sanders’ comments underscore the potential impact on U.S.-Iran relations and international diplomacy.

