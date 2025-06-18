Ayatollah Assassination Discussion Rejected By Putin: 'I Do Not Even Want To Discuss This Possibility'

Vladimir Putin has firmly rejected any discussions regarding the potential assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Russian President emphasized the unity of the Iranian people around their leaders in Tehran.

What Happened: Putin stated on Wednesday that he would not entertain discussions about the potential assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader, as reported by Reuters.

The Russian President emphasized that the Iranian populace is rallying around its leaders in Tehran.

According to Reuters, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has speculated that military actions could lead to a regime change in Iran. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump mentioned that the U.S. is aware of Khamenei’s location but has no immediate plans to target him.

When asked about a potential assassination involving Israel and the U.S., Putin firmly stated, “I do not even want to discuss this possibility.” He reiterated the importance of finding peaceful resolutions that respect Iran’s right to nuclear energy and Israel’s security needs.

Putin also revealed that he has communicated with both Trump and Netanyahu, sharing Moscow’s proposals for resolving the conflict. He highlighted the importance of maintaining Iran’s access to civil nuclear energy while addressing Israel’s security concerns.

See Also: Anthony Scaramucci Quotes Harry Truman To Take A Sly Dig At Trump’s Recent Ventures? — ‘Show Me A Man That Gets Rich By Being A Politician…’

Why It Matters: The geopolitical tensions between Iran, Israel, and the U.S. have been escalating, with Donald Trump recently calling for an end to the conflict rather than a ceasefire.

However, Trump’s demand for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” has added to the tension.

Photo Courtesy: miss.cabul on Shutterstock.com

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal