Mark Cuban Casts Doubt On Trump Mobile's 'Made In America' Claim, Suggests Crypto Wallet Play Behind $499 Phone Launch: 'Sell Things And Pre-load Whatever They Want'

Billionaire Mark Cuban questioned the manufacturing details of President Donald Trump‘s family business’s newly announced mobile phone venture, writing on X Monday, “I just want to know who makes them and where,” following Eric Trump‘s announcement that “Trump Mobile is going to revolutionize cell phones.”

What Happened: Cuban suggested the strategic play involves cryptocurrency integration, stating the game company is “probably playing is to put a crypto wallet on the phone that leverages World Liberty Financial (WLF), OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) and their stable coins.”

“Whatever transactions they can create generates fees for them and there are so many way to sell things and pre-load whatever they want,” Cuban wrote.

Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr. unveiled Trump Mobile during a Monday event at Trump Tower in New York, marking the latest business venture from the president’s family. The service will operate as a mobile virtual network operator using T-Mobile US Inc.‘s TMUS network infrastructure through Liberty Mobile.

The company promises “made in America” phones, with a gold-colored T1 model priced at $499 available for September 2025 preorder with a $100 deposit. Trump Mobile’s flagship offering, “The 47 Plan,” costs $47.45 monthly, referencing Trump’s status as both the 45th and 47th president.

Plans include unlimited calling and texting to over 100 countries, plus telemedicine and roadside assistance features. Customers can use existing devices or purchase Trump-branded phones.

See Also: Treasury Yields Near 5% After Soft Foreign Demand: A Red Flag For Stocks?

Why It Matters: The launch follows recent complications in Trump family crypto ventures. Their cryptocurrency wallet project was suspended earlier this month amid internal disputes at World Liberty Financial, though Eric Trump confirmed continued commitment to the TRUMP meme coin, which has contributed nearly $2.9 billion to President Trump’s net worth.

Trump Mobile enters a market dominated by AT&T Inc. T, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, and T-Mobile. The venture raises potential regulatory concerns given Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr‘s Republican appointment by Trump while overseeing telecommunications regulation.

Cuban’s skepticism highlights industry questions about whether Trump phones will be manufactured domestically from launch or represent a future goal, particularly as Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Apple Inc. AAPL devices made in China and India.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock