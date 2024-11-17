Rocket Lab And Hut 8 Mining Are Among Top 7 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (November 11-15): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These seven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Bloom Energy Corporation BE stock gained 55.44% last week after several analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB stock upped 29.96% after the company reported financial results and announced a multi-launch agreement with a confidential commercial satellite constellation operator and a federal defense contract worth up to $8 million.
- NET Power Inc NPWR stock gained 39.38% last week. The company reported Q3 financial results and provided updates on its cash and balance sheet.
- Hut 8 Mining HUT shares gained 28.98% last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results. Several analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY shares surged 23.84% after the company reported strong earnings and guidance.
- DLocal Limited DLO shares jumped 17.74% after the company reported third-quarter results.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ shares increased 17.55% after the company announced a strengthened moat through a series of issued patents.
