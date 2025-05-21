Accenture, Dell, NVIDIA Deliver On-Premise AI Solution For Regulated Industries

Accenture plc ACN disclosed on Tuesday that it is offering an artificial intelligence solution in partnership with Dell Technologies Inc. DELL and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA.

This partnership expands the Accenture AI Refinery platform, enabling one-click deployment of agentic AI capabilities on Dell’s high-performance, NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure.

This will help companies, particularly those within regulated industries or those with substantial investments in on-premises infrastructure, to accelerate value realization and reduce the total cost of ownership.

Also Read: Wall Street’s ‘Sugar Rush,’ Bill Gates On Tariffs And A $600 Billion Saudi Deal: Top Economics Updates

Furthermore, Accenture will support AI implementation using the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design, a framework for organizations to build on-premise AI factories utilizing NVIDIA Blackwell and a broad network of AI partners.

The company delivers on key needs: data sovereignty and compliance, resilience and high availability, robust security for isolated networks, ultra-low latency for real-time uses, and edge/offline capabilities for remote environments.

“Through this collaboration with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, Accenture is bringing the power of AI Refinery to on-premises infrastructure, providing an open, interoperable, scalable, and secure solution that paves the way for widespread AI adoption,” said Lan Guan, chief AI officer, Accenture.

Ihab Tarazi, Chief Technical Officer and Senior Vice President of Dell Technologies, added, “This solution allows customers to tailor their strategies and engineered architectures to meet diverse needs, ensuring data integrity and protection to accelerate digital transformation.”

“Regulated industries face the unique challenge of harnessing AI to drive innovation and efficiency while rigorously adhering to complex compliance, data privacy, and governance standards,” said Justin Boitano, vice president of Enterprise AI Products, NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA, Accenture, and Dell deliver a turnkey AI platform for enterprises to accelerate transformation, unlock new value from data, and confidently scale AI in alignment with operational requirements.”

In a separate release, Accenture and SAP SE ADS SAP disclosed the launch of ADVANCE, a joint initiative aimed at accelerating cloud adoption and business transformation for companies with annual revenue of up to $5 billion.

Investors can gain exposure to ACN stock via Trust for Professional Managers Jensen Quality Growth ETF JGRW and SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF FCTE.

Price Action: Shares of Accenture, Dell, and NVIDIA were all trading lower in premarket at last check Wednesday, with ACN down 0.46% at $318.70, DELL down 1.22% at $112.84, and NVDA down 1.15% at $132.84.

