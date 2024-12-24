December 24, 2024 8:28 AM 1 min read

American Airlines Lifts Christmas Eve Grounding, Shares Bounce Back

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points
  • A massive system outage halted all U.S. flights from American Airlines on Christmas Eve, leaving passengers stranded nationwide.
  • The FAA lifted the groundstop, allowing American Airlines to resume flights after hours of disruption.
In a brief but dramatic Christmas Eve disruption, American Airlines Group Inc. AAL grounded all flights across the United States on Tuesday due to a temporary technical outage.

The issue was resolved by 7:50 a.m. ET, with the carrier restoring operations and addressing disruptions caused by the nationwide halt.

Flights Resume After Hours Of Uncertainty

An hour earlier, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an advisory stating that the carrier had halted all flights across the country, Reuters reports.

Passengers shared their frustration on X before the issue was resolved, with one flyer reporting, "I just heard from the gate crew that there's a massive system outage and they can't scan boarding passes.”

The FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center later issued an update lifting the nationwide groundstop for American Airlines.

Airlines Briefly Recover Losses

Investors were quick to react. American Airlines stock initially plunged over 3% in premarket trading but bounced back, erasing all losses after systems were restored.

A benchmark of airlines stocks, as represented by the U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS, was 0.6% lower by 8:05 a.m. in New York.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL and Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL were both 0.2% higher. Alaska Air Group Inc. ALK was also up 0.2%, while Southwest Airlines Company LUV was unchanged.

Photo: Nate Hovee/Shutterstock.com

AAL Logo
AALAmerican Airlines Group Inc
$17.06-1.10%
Overview
ALK Logo
ALKAlaska Air Group Inc
$67.630.24%
DAL Logo
DALDelta Air Lines Inc
$61.51-0.02%
JETS Logo
JETSU.S. Global Jets ETF
$25.55-%
LUV Logo
LUVSouthwest Airlines Co
$33.86-%
UAL Logo
UALUnited Airlines Holdings Inc
$99.680.20%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

