ChatGPT Vs Wall Street: Will AI Rally After Week-12 Performance Slip?

It's Wednesday once again, and that means it's time for Benzinga's weekly check-in. We've now closed out week 12 of our six-month series, “Is ChatGPT A Better Financial Advisor?”
Whether you've been tracking our progress from the start or just now tuning in to our AI experiment, buckle up for the latest recap of this week's events.
Our journey continues with OpenAI's ChatGPT, which is going head-to-head with 10 of the leading U.S. equity funds. The question remains: Is ChatGPT A Better Financial Advisor?
To put it to the test, we gave ChatGPT a hypothetical $10,000 to form an investment portfolio, aiming to outperform several leading U.S. equity funds.
After 12 weeks, how does our AI-curated portfolio measure up against high-profile ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ?
|Fund/ETF
|12-Week Performance
|SPDR S&P 500
|+9.18%
|Invesco QQQ Trust
|+15.26%
|Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund
|+11.56%
|Vanguard Growth Index Fund
|+12.39%
|Vanguard Value Index Fund
|+6.13%
|iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
|-1.58%
|Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund
|-0.83%
|Fidelity Contrafund
|+13.69%
|T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund
|+13.89%
|Fidelity Total Market Index Fund
|+11.58%
|ChatGPT
|11-Week Performance
|Benzinga’s ChatGPT Portfolio
|+10.18%
Benzinga’s ChatGPT Portfolio is slipping, losing its spot in the top-five standings after spending most of its time vying for fourth and fifth place.
Our portfolio's frontrunner, Tesla Inc TSLA, is pulling back — now up 50.5% since we opened the hypothetical position. Conversely, AT&T Inc T, our underperformer from the previous week, hasn't managed to bounce back and has seen a decline of 33.4% since our initial position.
In alignment with our commitment, Benzinga will hold all positions for the full six-month duration of the series.
Interested in what stocks make up Benzinga’s AI portfolio? Click here.
Check out last week’s results here.
As we’ve mentioned before, the nature of investing is long-term, and this experiment is a six-month commitment. Regular shifts in the leaderboard are to be expected.
The goal of this series is not to make AI the replacement for human financial advisors but to illustrate how AI can be a tool to support investment decisions. While ChatGPT is a highly advanced AI, it currently lacks the ability to process real-time data or evaluate personal financial situations — though the future may bring changes.
In the meantime, we hope our experiment stimulates insightful conversations about AI’s potential role in finance.
Join Benzinga next Wednesday for week 13 of the “Is ChatGPT A Better Financial Advisor?” series.
