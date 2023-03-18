Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: JP Morgan, Microsoft, Newmont And Why Apple Is Climbing As Banks Collapse

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

"Banks Survived Another Week—and the Biggest Ones Look Like Winners," by Andrew Barry, explains why America's biggest banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM and Wells Fargo & Co WFC are likely to be the beneficiaries of the ongoing turmoil in the banking sector.

In "Why Bank Blowups Have Been Good News for Apple Stock and the Rest of Big Tech," Teresa Rivas explains why the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the uncertainty in the banking industry have led tech stocks like Apple Inc AAPL to climb higher this week.

"Gold Is Shining Again. Newmont Stock Is Still Worth Buying," by Jacob Sonenshine, reports that as the price of gold spikes higher, shares of gold miner Newmont Corporation NEM are beginning to see some upward momentum.

In "Microsoft Stock Spikes. AI News Is Still a Crowd Pleaser," Eric Savitz writes that Wall Street appears to be responding well to Microsoft Corp MSFT incorporating artificial intelligence software into its Edge web browser and Bing search engine.

"FanDuel Is Gaining Traction in U.S. Gambling. It’s Time to Bet on the Parent Stock," by Callum Keown, explains why it's not too late to bet on Flutter Entmt ADR PDYPY, the parent company of FanDuel, which is exploring a U.S. listing.

Photo: Unsplash