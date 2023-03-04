Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Apple, First Solar, Deere And Why Tesla's Stock Becoming Boring Isn't Bad

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

"The Boom Time for Farmers Can Last. Who Will Reap the Rewards," by Jack Hough, says that the U.S. agriculture industry is getting its biggest upgrade in generations, and companies like Deere & Company DE are in a position to benefit.

In "Tesla Is Getting Boring. That Isn’t a Bad Thing for the Stock," Al Root writes that while Tesla Inc TSLA stock is starting to trade like shares of several traditional automakers, that's not necessarily a bad thing for the EV pioneer.

"First Solar Stock Soars After an Upgrade. The Sector Is Hot," by Angela Palumbo, reports that shares of First Solar Inc FSLR were spiking higher on Friday after a UBS analyst upgraded the stock.

In "ChargePoint Stock Is Coming Back Despite Lousy Guidance," Al Root details the comeback of ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT after the EV charging company's stock fell on disappointing sales.

"Apple Isn’t Immune to Economic Problems. An Analyst Says Buy the Stock Anyway," by Angela Palumbo, outlines the reason a Morgan Stanley analyst is bullish on Apple Inc AAPL, despite a slowdown in consumer spending on personal electronics.

At the time of this writing, the author had a position in PayPal.

