George Soros Increased Tesla Stake By 270% As Stock Plunged In Q4; But That's Not All — He Is Now Also Betting On This Legacy Automaker

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
February 14, 2023 7:03 AM | 1 min read
Amid the downturn in electric vehicle stocks in the fourth quarter, billionaire investor George Soros’ Soros Fund Management has made changes to its EV portfolio.

What Happened: The firm held 332,046 shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA at the end of the fourth quarter, valued at $40.90 billion, 13F filings by the firm showed. This represents a 270% increase in the number of shares it held at the end of the third quarter.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

Soros’ fund also opened a fresh position in the Cathie Wood-owned Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, in which Tesla has a 10.92% weighting.

On the other hand, the fund liquidated part of its Rivian Automotive Holdings Inc. RIVN holding. It held 14.35 million shares of the company, valued at $264.38 million, down 12.3% from 16.36 million shares at the end of the third quarter.

Soros Fund took a fresh position in legacy automaker General Motors Corp. GM. It bought 500,000 shares of the company, valued at $16.82 million.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

