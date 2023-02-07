ñol


Boeing To Cut Around 2K Finance and HR Jobs; Outsource Some To India

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 7, 2023 8:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Boeing Co BA expects to cut about 2,000 positions in finance and human resources via attrition and layoffs.
  • Last month, the plane maker announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023 after hiring 15,000 people in 2022 but said some support positions would be cut.
  • The company confirmed a Seattle Times report Monday that it expects "about 2,000 reductions this year primarily in finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs."
  • Boeing also confirmed outsourcing about one-third of those jobs to Tata Consulting Services in India.
  • Also Read: Boeing's Supply Chain Headwinds Cloud Near-Term Prospects, Analyst Says While Downgrading Stock.
  • Boeing said Monday that it will "continue to simplify our corporate structure." Last month, Boeing said it would "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable it to align resources better 
  • Last year, Boeing planned to cut about 150 finance jobs in the United States to simplify its corporate structure and focus more resources on manufacturing and product development.
  • Price Action: BA shares are up 0.45% at $207.75 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

