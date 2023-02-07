Boeing To Cut Around 2K Finance and HR Jobs; Outsource Some To India

- Boeing Co BA expects to cut about 2,000 positions in finance and human resources via attrition and layoffs.
- Last month, the plane maker announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023 after hiring 15,000 people in 2022 but said some support positions would be cut.
- The company confirmed a Seattle Times report Monday that it expects "about 2,000 reductions this year primarily in finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs."
- Boeing also confirmed outsourcing about one-third of those jobs to Tata Consulting Services in India.
- Boeing said Monday that it will "continue to simplify our corporate structure." Last month, Boeing said it would "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable it to align resources better
- Last year, Boeing planned to cut about 150 finance jobs in the United States to simplify its corporate structure and focus more resources on manufacturing and product development.
