3 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred To Mysterious Wallet After Kusama Confirms Massive Burn Ahead Of Shibarium Launch

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 27, 2023 1:57 AM | 1 min read
Over 3 trillion of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth $34.2 million was moved to an unknown wallet late on Thursday.

What Happened: This comes just hours later SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed in a discord channel that one goal of Shibairum is to burn trillions of SHIB.

Shibarium is a layer- 2 blockchain, which aims to bring forth fast transaction speeds, reduced costs, and bigger output possibilities. It is being constructed on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain 

 

SHIB, LEASH LEASH/USD and BONE BONE/USD  are levied to use its Layer 2 blockchain. 

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

Currently, it is unclear whether Kusama moved the staggering amount of SHIB. 

Earlier last month, Kusama made a post on Shibarium. In it, he compared Shibarium to a sturdy pine tree that with the right care — “water, sunlight, and proper soil” — and it will survive even the harshest of winters. 

Price Action: SHIB was trading at $0.00001153 down 2.50% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Elon Musk Still Not Lovin' It? A Year Later, Mum's Still The Word On MrBeast Burger's Dogecoin Deal

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

