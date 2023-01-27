Over 3 trillion of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth $34.2 million was moved to an unknown wallet late on Thursday.

What Happened: This comes just hours later SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed in a discord channel that one goal of Shibairum is to burn trillions of SHIB.

Shibarium is a layer- 2 blockchain, which aims to bring forth fast transaction speeds, reduced costs, and bigger output possibilities. It is being constructed on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain

SHIB, LEASH LEASH/USD and BONE BONE/USD are levied to use its Layer 2 blockchain.

Currently, it is unclear whether Kusama moved the staggering amount of SHIB.

Earlier last month, Kusama made a post on Shibarium. In it, he compared Shibarium to a sturdy pine tree that with the right care — “water, sunlight, and proper soil” — and it will survive even the harshest of winters.

Price Action: SHIB was trading at $0.00001153 down 2.50% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

