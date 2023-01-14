Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

"The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.

In "Wall Street Has Near-Term Concerns Over AWS. Why It’s Still Bullish on Amazon Stock," Angela Palumbo explains why analysts remain bullish on Amazon.com Inc's AMZN stock, while having reservations about the company's cloud-computing business AWS.

"Nelson Peltz Is Latest Disney Activist Investor," by Carleton English, looks at the implications for Walt Disney Co DIS as Trian Fund Management’s Nelson Peltz calls for more cost discipline by the media conglomerate.

In "Tesla’s Profits Are at Risk From Price Cuts. It Could Get Bad," Al Root writes that 2023 could be a tough year for Tesla Inc TSLA investors, as the EV maker's profit margin may take a hit due to price cuts.

"UnitedHealth Rang an Optimistic Bell About 2023. The Stock Moves Up," by Karishma Vanjani, notes that UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH had positive news to share during its earnings report on Friday, including the expectation of membership growth in 2023.

In "Big Tech Could Rebound Big Time. Here’s How," Teresa Rivas explains why big tech stocks like Alphabet Inc GOOG may be poised for a major rally in the coming years, as many remain far below their all-time high prices.

