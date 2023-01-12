Starbucks CEO Issues Return to Office Guidelines for Corporate Employees: Three Days a Week

- Starbucks Corporation SBUX has asked its corporate employees to be in the office at least three days a week.
- "Effective Jan. 30, Starbucks employees within commuting distance would be required to come in to work on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and a third day of the week that the immediate leader and team would mutually decide. They would be free to work from anywhere the remaining two days."
- The latest move applies to region-based support partners within commuting distance of a regional office.
- The report added that Starbucks said the thrice-a-week policy to come into work was a requirement for all support employees after several failed to meet the previous "minimum promise" of one day a week in the office.
- Starbucks isn't the only company that has recently mandated a stricter return-to-office policy. Snap Inc SNAP and Uber Technologies Inc UBER. Earlier, Walt Disney Co DIS CEO Bob Iger had asked employees to return to the office.
- Similarly, Elon Musk—the new Twitter CEO, told employees that remote work would not be allowed further.
