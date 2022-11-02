ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Amazon Thrown Out Of Trillion-Dollar Club With Tuesday's Crash — Here's Who Else Is Still In

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
November 2, 2022 12:19 AM | 2 min read
Amazon Thrown Out Of Trillion-Dollar Club With Tuesday's Crash — Here's Who Else Is Still In

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shares plunged nearly 5.5% on Tuesday, knocking the e-commerce giant out of the trillion-dollar club.

Tuesday's Knockout Punch: Amazon shares closed at $96.79 — 3.2% lower than the psychologically important $100 mark. The shares hit a fresh 52-week low of $96.51 on Tuesday.

This puts the company's market cap at nearly $987.45 billion as the Jeff Bezos-founded company has 10.202 billion shares outstanding, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Who's Still Standing: Even though Amazon has been kicked out of the trillion-dollar valuation group, there are still four other companies in it. Three of which are definitively tech giants.

Apple Inc's AAPL market cap was at $2.4 trillion, at the stock's closing of $150.65 on Tuesday. Another company that enjoys over a $2 trillion market cap is Saudi Aramco. 

The Dhahran, Saudi Arabia-based public petroleum and natural gas firm is worth $2.04 trillion as of Tuesday.

Microsoft Corporation's  MSFT market cap was at $1.7 trillion with the company's share price ending at $228.17 on Tuesday.

Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG Class A and Class C shares tumbled 4.3% to $90.47 and 4.4% to $90.50 respectively on Tuesday. The search-engine giant has a market cap of $1.17 trillion. But that trillion-dollar valuation could be in jeopardy. 

Why The Free Fall: Both Amazon and Alphabet missed revenue estimates in their respective third-quarter results, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Amazon shares have plunged 12.8% since it declared third-quarter results on Oct. 27. Google's Class A and Class C shares dropped 13.41% and 13.75%, respectively, since the company's third-quarter numbers.

Read Next: Amazon Makes A Big Move With Its Podcast, Music Offerings: Entire Catalog Of 100 Million Songs Is Now Free

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: e-commerceJeff BezosSaudi AramcoLarge CapNewsTop StoriesMarketsTech