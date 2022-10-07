ñol

Walmart To Let Go More Than 1,000 Employees At Atlanta Fulfillment Center

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 7, 2022 7:38 AM | 1 min read
  • As per a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, Walmart Inc WMT looks to lay off 1,458 workers at the e-commerce fulfillment center in Fulton Parkway in Atlanta, Georgia.
  • "We're converting the fulfillment center on Fulton Parkway to support our growing WFS (Walmart Fulfillment Services) business," Reuters reports quoting Walmart spokesperson Scott Pope.
  • Also ReadWalmart Strategically Times Its Holiday Sales Event To Win More Shoppers From Amazon
  • Walmart notified the workers in late August about the lay-offs.
  • "As part of the conversion, the facility's infrastructure, operational resources, processes, staffing requirements, and equipment are being adjusted to meet the building's needs."
  • On Thursday, the retail giant announced the acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics and automation firm, to help speed up deliveries and cut the number of steps in processing orders.
  • The Atlanta facility's conversion is part of Walmart's plan to modernize and build more high-tech warehouses.
  • In September, Walmart shared plans to hire additional 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles ahead of the big holiday season.
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed at $131.68 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

