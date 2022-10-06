Walmart Acquires Warehouse Automation Firm Alert Innovation

by

Walmart Inc WMT has agreed to acquire e-grocery fulfillment automation company Alert Innovation. The financial terms were not disclosed.

has agreed to acquire e-grocery fulfillment automation company The financial terms were not disclosed. Alert Innovation has been working with Walmart to customize the technology for market fulfillment centers (MFCs) since 2016.

Alert Innovation began piloting the Alphabot System in Walmart's first MFC in Salem, New Hampshire, in 2019.

The company held $13.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2022.

"Bringing the best of Alert's technology and capabilities in-house will enable us to reach more customers quicker by deploying MFCs with greater speed, providing both an unmatched shopping experience and a competitive advantage in omnichannel fulfillment," said David Guggina, SVP of Innovation and Automation, Walmart U.S.

Alert Innovation will continue to operate under the Alert Innovation brand based in the Boston area.

Also Read : Walmart Strategically Times Its Holiday Sales Event To Win More Shoppers From Amazon

: Walmart Strategically Times Its Holiday Sales Event To Win More Shoppers From Amazon Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.04% at $132.98 on the last check Thursday.

WMT shares are trading higher by 0.04% at $132.98 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.