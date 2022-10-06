ñol

Walmart Strategically Times Its Holiday Sales Event To Win More Shoppers From Amazon

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 6:38 AM | 2 min read
Walmart Strategically Times Its Holiday Sales Event To Win More Shoppers From Amazon
  • Walmart Inc WMT will hold a "Rollbacks and More" sale event from October 10 to 13 to counter Amazon.com Inc's AMZN Prime Early Access Sale. 
  • Last week, Amazon announced that it's holding a Prime Day-like sales event on October 11 and 12, marking its first two sales events exclusively for Prime members in the same year, TechCrunch reports.
  • The sales event will include discounts on top gifts, electronics, home, toys, fashion, and more. Discounted items include TVs, Apple Inc. AAPL Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters, and more. 
  • Also Read: Walmart Looks To Follow Alibaba, Amazon Route To Drive Sales
  • Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and Amazon devices.
  • Considering Walmart's sales event starts a day before Amazon's, the company is looking to get to customers first before Amazon's event begins. 
  • And since it ends a day after the Prime Early Access Sale, people who missed out on Amazon's event will still be able to shop Walmart's deals.
  • When Amazon hosted its annual Prime Day sale in July, Walmart responded by holding its own sales event, bypassing a flashy marketing and short-term sales event, with great discounts for shoppers who hit its stores.
  • Online shopping, which surged amid the pandemic as activities got restricted indoors, has noted a significant correction upon recovery, further accelerated by the rising inflation.
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed lower by 0.99% at $132.92 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

