Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read.

In Barron's "Apple Stock Had an Awful September. But the Quarter Wasn’t Half-Bad," Angela Palumbo points out that while Apple Inc AAPL had a difficult September, the overall third quarter looked much better.

"Microsoft Has ‘Sustainable Advantages,’ Says Analyst," by Barron's Connor Smith, looks at why a Raymond James analyst says now is the time to buy Microsoft Corp MSFT stock, even as shares have fallen 30% this year.

In Bloomberg's "Tesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic Snarls," Dana Hull looks at Tesla Inc's TSLA third-quarter delivery numbers, which came in strong, but below analyst expectations.

"Coinbase Resolves Problem That Halted Payments From US Banks," by Bloomberg's Patrick Sykes, looks at Coinbase Global Inc's COIN announcement that it fixed an issue that prevented the company from processing transactions with U.S. bank accounts.

In The Wall Street Journal's "After Punishing Year for Stocks, Investors Aren’t Betting on Post-Midterm Rally," Hannah Miao writes that investors are skeptical over whether the midterm elections will spark a market rally this year.

"Supermarket Discounts Are Harder to Find as Food Prices Rise," by the Wall Street Journal's Jaewon Kang, notes that while items in grocery stores are now plentiful, finding discounts and sales is far more challenging.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.