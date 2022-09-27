2 High Yielders Decimated By The Russia-Ukraine War: Is Now The Time To Buy?

As the Russia-Ukraine war moves forward, the European economy remains in a fragile state.

The Kremlin has stopped energy exports, and the SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF SPEU is down roughly 35% year-to-date. Investors may now want to turn to European equities, as certain stocks may appear undervalued.

Additionally, multinationals that have a large number of sales in the U.S., and earn income in dollars, will find balance sheets in a stronger position, thus providing investors with increased dividends or share repurchase programs.

These two high yielding European equities are benefiting from sales growth and share buybacks.