Zelenskyy Confirms Biden Has Sent Highly-Sought-After NASAMS Defense System To Ukraine In Fight Against Putin

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 26, 2022 6:25 AM | 1 min read
Zelenskyy Confirms Biden Has Sent Highly-Sought-After NASAMS Defense System To Ukraine In Fight Against Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country had received sophisticated air defense systems from the U.S. for its war against Russia

What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview broadcast on Sunday, said Ukraine received the long-sought National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) from Washington, whose shipment was approved by President Joe Biden's administration late last month.

"We absolutely need the United States to show leadership and give Ukraine the air defense systems. I want to thank President Biden for a positive decision that has been already made," Zelenskyy said, Reuters reported.

"But believe me, it's not even nearly enough to cover the civilian infrastructure, schools, hospitals, universities, homes of Ukrainians," he added. 

Zelenskyy also thanked the U.S. for HIMARS and other multiple rocket-launching systems, enabling his forces to advance against Vladimir Putin’s army. 

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy warned Putin’s threat of nuclear weapons use “could be a reality.”

“He wants to scare the whole world. These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don’t think he’s bluffing,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

