Watch Out! This Activist Investor May Put Pressure On These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

Trian Partners was founded in 2005 by activist investor Nelson Peltz, who has a history of buying up shares, securing board seats and orchestrating M&A deals.

With $8.5 billion in assets under management, Trian Partners owns 11% of The Wendy’s Company WEN, where Peltz is the non-executive chairman, as well as Sysco SYY and The Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp MSGE.

Peltz was also a director at H.J. Heinz Company until 2013, when Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) and 3G Capital Management purchased it for roughly $28 billion. The company then turned into Kraft Heinz KHC.

Read on to learn more about three dividend stocks — Trian's most held positions.

Janus Henderson Group plc JHG offers a dividend yield of 6.78% or $1.56 per share annually, through quarterly payments, with a notable track record of increasing its dividends for two consecutive years. The company provides investment management services to retail intermediary (55% of managed assets), self-directed (22%) and institutional (23%) clients. At the end of June 2022, the portfolio included active equities (59%), fixed-income (22%), multi-asset (15%) and alternative (4%) investment platforms constituted the company's $299.7 billion in assets under management. Throughout the second quarter, Trian kept its position in Janus with more than 31.8 million shares (17% of the total portfolio).

Invesco Ltd. IVZ offers a dividend yield of 4.68% or 75 cents per share annually, utilizing quarterly payments, with a decent track record of increasing its dividends in the past two years. Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (65% of managed assets) and institutional (35%) clients. At the end of July, the firm had $1.449 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (48% of AUM), balanced (5%), fixed-income (22%), alternative investment (14%), and money market (11%) operations. Over the course of the second quarter, Trian purchased 1,724,600 shares of Invesco representing 24% of the total portfolio, bringing the share count to over 55 million shares.

Ferguson plc FERG offers a dividend yield of 2.26% or $2.51 per share annually, making semiannual payments, with an inconsistent track record of increasing its dividends. Ferguson distributes plumbing and HVAC products primarily to repair, maintenance, and improvement, new construction, and civil infrastructure markets, serving over 1 million customers and sourcing products from 34,000 suppliers. During the second quarter, Trian Partners purchased more than 1.4 million shares of Ferguson representing 31% of the total portfolio, bringing the share count to over 12 million shares.

