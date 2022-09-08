ñol

Mativ And Volkswagen Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, And These 3 Stocks Hit 52-Week Lows

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 8, 2022 3:35 PM | 1 min read
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Call of the day: Stocks hit 52-week lows

Dow Inc DOW

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ

Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD

Final trades:

Mativ Holdings Inc MATV

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. APD

Volkswagen A G VWAGY

iShares US Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF IEO

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCFast MoneyLarge CapMid CapSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading IdeasGeneral