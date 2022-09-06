Apple Inc AAPL is expected to debut its iPhone 14 lineup, and its new Apple Watch lineup at the company's annual September launch event dubbed “Far Out” on Wednesday.

The product release will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, and will be broadcast live on the company's website.

Some have speculated that there may be significant camera advancements on iPhones to enable better nighttime or long-distance shooting, based on the graphics of this year's invitation, which showed a night sky with a constellation of stars forming the Apple logo.

Read more: Apple Could Be Bringing A Much-Desired Design Change To Watch Pro, Leaked Images Show

MacRumors says that the logo's depiction of a constellation-filled night sky indicates that the iPhone 14's long-rumored satellite connectivity capability may be unveiled at the Cupertino event.

Following T-Mobile's introduction of satellite connectivity, Tim Farrar, a satellite communications expert, said in a series of tweets that it was intended to anticipate Apple's release of its own satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone in collaboration with Globalstar, Inc. GSAT.

Globalstar announced in February that it had purchased 17 new satellites in order to offer "continuous satellite services" to a "potential customer," which could be Apple.

As it builds anticipation for the event, Apple, in typical manner, was light on details about what would be unveiled, and who its new partners will be.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Other stocks typically impacted by Apple events include:

Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM

An international manufacturer of semiconductors, Qualcomm is well known for its Snapdragon line of mobile CPUs and DSPs.

Qualcomm and Apple recently reached a multi-billion dollar settlement, and the two companies came to a six-year license arrangement that lasts until 2025. Additionally, there is a two-year extension option available.

LG Display Co Ltd. LPL

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd SSNLF

A GSM Arena report says that internal data indicates Apple purchased 82% of the iPhone 14's display panels from Samsung, 12% from LG Display, and the remaining 6% from BOE Technology.