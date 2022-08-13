Weekend Stock Spotlight: Affirm, SoftBank And How Trump Documents Seizure May Impact Midterms

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read.

In Barron's "At Last, Weight-Loss Drugs That Actually Work. They Could Be the Blockbusters of the Decade," Bill Alpert looks at new weigh-loss medications that could become the best-selling drugs in pharmaceutical history for Novo Nordisk A/S NVO and Eli Lilly And Company LLY.

"The SoftBank Experiment Has Failed. Here’s What Comes Next," by Barron's Eric Savitz, details what's ahead for SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY after the company reported a loss of $24 billion, including losses of about $20 billion combined in the two Vision Funds

In Bloomberg's "Trump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for Midterms," Mark Niquette writes about how the seizure of classified documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence may impact the midterm elections.

"‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli’s Crypto Token Plunges After Massive Sale," by Bloomberg's Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou and Emily Nicolle, details how "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli’s new crypto token crashed by 90% on Friday.

In "Affirm CEO Says Next Recession Will Silence Fintech Lender’s Doubters," The Wall Street Journal's AnnaMaria Andriotis writes that Affirm Holdings Inc. AFRM CEO Max Levchin says the market is wrong about his company, and a recession may prove his point.

The Wall Street Journal's "Victoria’s Secret Is Trying a New Look. Can Customers Be Convinced?" by Khadeeja Safdar, explains why Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO is running a campaign with ads featuring women with different ethnicities, body types and ages.

