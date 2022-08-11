Tupperware, Peloton Are Among This Year's 'Losers': 5 Household Brands That Have Experienced A 'Fall From Grace' In 2022

The U.S. market has been experiencing record lows with analysts and investors alike calling declaring a bear market.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA was down 3.53% and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was down 4.22% in the past six months.

Along with the general market falling, many household brands are struggling this year. Benzinga has made the following list of five of these companies that have experienced a “fall from grace” during the past six months.

Peloton Interactive Inc PTON

Market Cap: $4.02 billion

Stock Price: $12.36

6-Month Price Range: $8.22 – $34.68

6-Month Stock Percentage Change: – 64.56%

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP

Market Cap: $507.30 million

Stock Price: $11.74

6-Month Price Range: $5.67 – $20.15

6-Month Stock Percentage Change: – 38.50%

Kohl’s Corporation KSS

Market Cap: $4.19 billion

Stock Price: $32.68

6-Month Price Range: $26.07 – $63.11

6-Month Stock Percentage Change: – 44.44%

American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO

Market Cap: $2.11 billion

Stock Price: $12.46

6-Month Price Range: $10.82 – $22.73

6-Month Stock Percentage Change: – 45.01%

Wayfair Inc W

Market Cap: $6.85 billion

Stock Price: $66.36

6-Month Price Range: $43.31 – $66.36

6-Month Stock Percentage Change: – 54.51%

While this list does not include all consumer stocks, it provides a range of household brands that have been impacted by this year’s bear market.

It is important to note that none of the companies listed had a stock split during the six-month time period analyzed, which would have heavily impacted the stock.

The companies have experienced a rather drastic fall from their all-time highs. For example, Wayfair experienced its peak on March 26, 2021, at a price of $343.68 and it is now down 80.7% from that point.

While Wednesday's July CPI reporting caused a market rally this week, many companies still have a ways to go to recuperate previous losses.

Photo: Courtesy of Jorge Franganillo on Unsplash



