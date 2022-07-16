Barron's Stock Spotlight: Spirit Airlines, Rivian, UnitedHealth And This Genomics Company

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories on Barron's, for additional information on the latest market news, Benzinga Pro offers a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software.

"10 Places Where the Housing Market’s Tide Has Turned," by Shaina Mishkin, notes that U.S. home buyers are feeling squeezed as mortgage rates and home prices are up dramatically, but several metropolitan areas are seeing a drop in listing prices.

In "Advisory Firm Now Favors JetBlue’s Bid for Spirit Airlines," Angela Palumbo writes about why Institutional Shareholder Services is now recommending that Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE shareholders vote against a proposed deal with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.

"Rivian CEO Hosted an All-Hands Meeting. What Was Discussed," by Al Root, outlines how Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN CEO R.J. Scaringe explained to employees why job cuts are necessary at a meeting this week.

In "UnitedHealth Raises Earnings Forecast After Profit Beat," Sabrina Escobar writes about the factors that led to UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH posting second-quarter adjusted earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.

"10X Genomics' Stock Got Crushed. Here's Why," by Karishma Vanjani, looks at the issues that led 10x Genomics Inc TXG to drop its revenue outlook for the quarter ending in June to $114.5 million amid lockdowns in China.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Retail Sales Actually Slowed Down. What It Means for the Fed.

Wall Street's Calls on Chip Makers' Earnings Are Way Too High, Goldman Warns

A Top Economist---and a Longtime Bull---Sees Profit Squeeze and Recession Soon

Advisors Are Frequent Victims of Wire Transfer Fraud. What to Do if It Happens to You.

Movie Theaters Are Back. Now We Need More Movies.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.