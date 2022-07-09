Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Alphabet, Nike, Microsoft, Peloton And The Top-Performing CEOs Of 2022

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories on Barron's, for additional information on the latest market news, Benzinga Pro offers a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software.

"The Top CEOs: Kudos to 24 Game-Changing Corporate Leaders," by Jack Hough, looks at Barron's annual list of top-performing CEOs as they navigate a turbulent 2022, marked by the worst first half for the markets since the Cuban missile crisis.

"Google Wants to Settle With the DoJ Over Ads. Why One Analyst Says It Won't Happen," by Eric Savitz, outlines the reason the Justice Department is likely to reject Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG proposal to fend off a potential antitrust lawsuit.

In "Is Nike Stock a Buy Now? Director John Rogers Bought the Battered Shares," Ed Lin explains why Nike Inc NKE director John W. Rogers bought a large block of shares of the apparel and footwear giant as the company stock has been falling.

"Microsoft Sales Will Be Crimped by Strong Dollar, Analyst Warns," by Eric Savitz, looks at the headwinds facing Microsoft Corp MSFT which are causing a Keybanc analyst to reduce his price target on the stock.

"Peloton Subscriptions Could Beat Estimates. That's Not Saying Much," by Angela Palumbo, point out that a Morgan Stanely analyst remains cautious on Peloton Interactive Inc PTON, even though she estimates a big jump in subscriptions in the fourth quarter ending in August.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Tesla Had a Blockbuster June in China. It Still Lost Market Share.

Covid Fears Are Down and Inflation Is Up. What That Could Mean for Retirees.

The Red-Hot Labor Market Still Isn't Cooling Off. The Fed Has Its Work Cut Out.

The Awkward Truth of Italy's Relationship with the European Central Bank

Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.