Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Boeing, Apple, Micron And This Struggling Home-Goods Retailer

"Yields Are Above 8%. It’s Time to Get Excited About Income Investing," by Andrew Bary, looks at the growing number of opportunities for income-oriented investors in 2022 in areas ranging from junk bonds to real estate investment trusts.

"Boeing Just Can't Get the Upper Hand Against Airbus. Why That's No Problem," by Al Root, explains why the stocks of Airbus SE EADSY and Boeing Co BA started the second half of the year with upward momentum, as they battle for potential business.

In "Bed Bath & Beyond's Remodeling Hasn't Worked," Carleton English writes that no amount of activist activity has managed to fix the problems of home-goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, as the stock plummeted over 30% this week.

"Apple Stock Is Under Pressure. Why Its Earnings Could Trigger a Rebound," by Eric Savitz notes that investors are feeling uneasy about Apple Inc AAPL stock, and the company’s June quarter earnings report may bring additional concerns.

In "Micron's Weak Outlook Crushes Chip Stocks. There's More Trouble Coming for Tech," Eric Savitz underscores the danger ahead for chipmakers after Micron Technology Inc's MU revenue outlook for the August quarter came in almost $2 billion below the old consensus level.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Crypto Took Wall Street on a Wild Ride. Now It's Ending in Tears.

Amazon Closes Deal for Champions League Soccer Streaming in U.K.

GM's Weak Guidance Shows Just How Bad Supply Chain Has Gotten

Home Prices Could Level Out Next Year. Here's How.

Manufacturing Growth Slows. It Could Be a Warning Sign.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.