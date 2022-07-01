Tesla Hit By New Class-Action Lawsuit Claiming Racial Discrimination: Report

Fifteen black employees of Tesla Inc TSLA, including former or current, have filed a lawsuit alleging racial abuse and harassment at the company's factories, Reuters reported.

According to the lawsuit filed, the workers were regularly subjected to racist comments and behavior by colleagues, managers, and HR employees.

The lawsuit claims that the harassment included using the N-word and terms such as "slavery" or "plantation" or making sexual comments.

Per the lawsuit, the harassment mainly occurred at Tesla's Fremont factory in California.

Montieco Justice, a production associate at the Fremont factory, was demoted after he returned from authorized leave taken due to contracting Covid-19, the lawsuit claims.

The company is facing at least ten lawsuits alleging race discrimination or sexual harassment.

Earlier this week, a federal judge in California ordered a new trial on the damages Tesla owes to a former black factory worker who accused the company of race discrimination after turning down a $15 million award.

Price Action: TSLA shares are up 0.40% at $676.11 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Photo by Blomst via Pixabay