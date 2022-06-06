Becton Dickinson Buying Parata Systems - Read Why

- Becton Dickinson and Co BDX will acquire Parata Systems from Frazier Healthcare Partners for $1.525 billion.
- Parata offers a portfolio of pharmacy automation solutions to reduce costs, enhance patient safety and improve the patient experience.
- Significant macro trends such as clinician shortages, wage inflation, centralization of pharmacy services, and increased clinical demands on pharmacists are driving the demand for intelligent workflow solutions.
- The transaction will mark BD's entry into the pharmacy automation solutions market and complement its solutions in medication management.
- Parata provides BD access to a new $600 million pharmacy automation market segment that is expected to grow approximately 10% annually to $1.5 billion in the U.S. alone over ten years.
- Parata's revenue for the last 12-month period, which ended March 31, 2022, was approximately $220 million.
- The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to revenue growth, adjusted operating margin, and EPS and exceed BD's 2025 sales growth and margin targets.
- Price Action: BDX shares traded 1.82% higher at $256.93 on the last check Monday.
