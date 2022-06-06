Becton Dickinson Buying Parata Systems - Read Why

by

Becton Dickinson and Co BDX will acquire Parata Systems from Frazier Healthcare Partners for $1.525 billion.

Parata offers a portfolio of pharmacy automation solutions to reduce costs, enhance patient safety and improve the patient experience.

Significant macro trends such as clinician shortages, wage inflation, centralization of pharmacy services, and increased clinical demands on pharmacists are driving the demand for intelligent workflow solutions.

The transaction will mark BD's entry into the pharmacy automation solutions market and complement its solutions in medication management.

Parata provides BD access to a new $600 million pharmacy automation market segment that is expected to grow approximately 10% annually to $1.5 billion in the U.S. alone over ten years.

Parata's revenue for the last 12-month period, which ended March 31, 2022, was approximately $220 million .

. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to revenue growth, adjusted operating margin, and EPS and exceed BD's 2025 sales growth and margin targets.

Price Action: BDX shares traded 1.82% higher at $256.93 on the last check Monday.

