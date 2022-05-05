Becton Dickinson Raises FY22 Guidance As Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

by

Becton Dickinson and Co BDX reported Q2 FY22 revenues of $5.01 billion, up 2.1% Y/Y (3.9% on a currency-neutral basis), better than the consensus of $4.85 billion.

Medical segment sales increased 4.5% Y/Y to $2.42 billion.

Life Sciences segment sales declined 6.4% Y/Y to $1.48 billion, reflecting the decline in COVID-only testing revenues.

Interventional segment revenues grew 9.9% Y/Y to $1.11 billion, reflecting a continued recovery in elective volumes.

Operating income increased 50.1% Y/Y to $652 million.

Adjusted EPS of $3.18, down from $3.19 a year ago, topping the consensus of $2.99.

Guidance: BD expects FY22 sales of $19.6 billion - $19.8 billion, compared to earlier guidance of $19.55 billion - $19.75 billion, versus the consensus of $19.63 billion.

It anticipates FY22 adjusted EPS of $12.85 - $13, up from prior guidance of $12.80 - $13.00 versus the consensus of $12.85.

Price Action: BDX shares are up 1.06% at $256.22 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

