QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Becton Dickinson Raises FY22 Guidance As Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 11:58 AM | 1 min read
  • Becton Dickinson and Co BDX reported Q2 FY22 revenues of $5.01 billion, up 2.1% Y/Y (3.9% on a currency-neutral basis), better than the consensus of $4.85 billion.
  • Revenue was driven by base revenue growth of 8.2% as reported, 10.2% currency-neutral, partially offset by the decline in COVID-only testing revenues to $214 million from $474 million in the prior year.
  • Medical segment sales increased 4.5% Y/Y to $2.42 billion.
  • Life Sciences segment sales declined 6.4% Y/Y to $1.48 billion, reflecting the decline in COVID-only testing revenues.
  • Interventional segment revenues grew 9.9% Y/Y to $1.11 billion, reflecting a continued recovery in elective volumes.
  • Operating income increased 50.1% Y/Y to $652 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $3.18, down from $3.19 a year ago, topping the consensus of $2.99.
  • Guidance: BD expects FY22 sales of $19.6 billion - $19.8 billion, compared to earlier guidance of $19.55 billion - $19.75 billion, versus the consensus of $19.63 billion.
  • Becton Dickinson reaffirms approximately $450 million in COVID-19-only diagnostic testing revenues.
  • It anticipates FY22 adjusted EPS of $12.85 - $13, up from prior guidance of $12.80 - $13.00 versus the consensus of $12.85.
  • Price Action: BDX shares are up 1.06% at $256.22 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareGeneral