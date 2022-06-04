Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Amazon, Exxon Mobile, Marriot, Eaton And More

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories on Barron's, for additional information on the latest market news, Benzinga Pro offers a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software.

"The Wedding Boom Is Hiding a Troubling Trend for the Economy," by Sabrina Escobar, looks at the burst of weddings this year, with about 25% more couples tying the knot in the U.S. than usual, and it's being welcomed by businesses after two years of pandemic-related restrictions.

In "Buy Exxon Mobil, Analyst Says. It’s a Better Deal Than Chevron," Karishma Vanjani writes that a J.P. Morgan analyst says there are several key reasons why Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM is set to outperform Chevron Corporation CVX moving forward.

"Amazon Stock Is Splitting to $122. Trading Starts Monday," by Eric Savitz, tells Amazon.com Inc AMZN investors there's no reason to panic, as a 20-for-1 stock split takes effect on Monday.

"Marriott Is Suspending Russian Operations, Citing Ongoing Restrictions," by Angela Palumbo, looks at the implications of Marriott International's MAR decision to suspend all of its operations in Russia.

"Eaton Looks Ready for an Electrifying Recharge. Its Stock Could Jump 30%," by Avi Salzman, explores the reasons why diversified power management company Eaton Corporation ETN is seeing demand ramp up well beyond its own expectations.

See Also: Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, Palantir, Coinbase, And A Company Betting Big On Bitcoin

Also in this week's Barron's:

Crypto's Wild West Days May Be Coming to an End With New Bipartisan Senate Bill

Investors Will See More Cash Returns. That's Good for the Stock Market.

Target-Date Funds Have Mediocre Returns. It's Time to Take a Closer Look.

Russia and Saudi Arabia Dominate Global Energy. Is There Still Room for Washington?

The SEC's 'Investomania' Videos Are Silly, but Financial Advisors Like Their Message

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.