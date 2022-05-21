Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Amazon, Bill.com, Applied Materials, Wix And More

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories on Barron's, for additional information on the latest market news, Benzinga Pro offers a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software.

"The Stock Market Has Avoided a Bear. But the Selloff Isn’t Over," by Ben Levisohn, points out that while the S&P 500 dropped 3% this week, and has now fallen 18.7% from its Jan. 3 all-time high, the index has resisted falling into a bear market - but that doesn't mean the bottom has been reached.

In "Why the Retail Wreck Is Good News for Amazon Stock," Sabrina Escobar writes that It’s a tough time to be a retailer. The sector was pummeled this week after lackluster earnings heightened concerns over the health of the consumer. But one analyst believes online retailing giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) can ride out the storm.

"Bill.com Stock Is Rising. J.P. MorganSays There’s More Growth to Come," by Logan Moore, explains why J.P. Morgan calls Bill.Com Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) a “category killer” that is setting itself up for success in the small business automation and logistics sector.

In "Applied Materials’ Earnings Disappointed. Why Wall Street Remains Optimistic on the Stock," Angela Palumbo writes that even though Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported weaker-than-expected earnings, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the stock.

"Analyst Downgrades Wix, Says Investors Want to See Growth," by Logan Moore, looks at the reasons one analyst downgraded Wix.Com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) saying investors are waiting for the company to show profitability, but also said that Wix has a best-in-class product.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.