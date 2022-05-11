 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Prologis Proposes Almost $24B Acquisition Deal For Duke Realty
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2022 7:27am   Comments
Share:
Prologis Proposes Almost $24B Acquisition Deal For Duke Realty
  • Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) proposed to acquire Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) in an all-stock transaction valued at  $61.68 per Duke Realty share.
  • Under the terms of the proposal, each Duke Realty share would receive 0.466 shares of Prologis common stock, equivalent to a deal value of $23.7 billion.
  • Prologis' proposal represents a premium of 29% to Duke Realty's closing price on May 9.
  • Prologis made its unsolicited all-stock offer of $23.7 billion for Duke after more than five months of trying to convince Duke Realty to engage in private negotiations.
  • Prologis has expanded its industrial footprint through acquisitions. The company acquired Liberty Property Trust in a $13 billion deal in 2020 and DCT Industrial Trust Inc in an $8.5 billion in 2018.
  • In the letter, Prologis highlighted strategic & complimentary combination, enhanced external growth, accretion to core FFO, and significant synergies as benefits.
  • Prologis controls a 1 billion square foot global network of warehouses and distribution centers, including facilities used by retail and logistics companies such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), and FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), writes Wall Street Journal.
  • Price Action: PLD shares closed 1.58% lower at $123.50 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRE + PLD)

$1000 Invested In Prologis 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Analyzing Prologis's Short Interest
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Prologis
Adobe And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Expert Ratings for Prologis
$100 Invested In Prologis 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsLarge Cap M&A News General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com