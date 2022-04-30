Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Twitter, Visa, Mastercard, Mohawk Industries, Robinhood And More

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories on Barron's, for additional information on the latest market news, Benzinga Pro offers a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software.

"Elon Musk Needs to Make Twitter a Financial Success. Here’s How He Can Do It," by Andrew Barry, looks at why Elon Musk faces a tall order in making his proposed $44 billion purchase of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) a financial success.

In "Mastercard and Visa May Have a Europe Problem," Logan Moore writes that Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) might have “beautiful business models,” but their reliance on the global economy could be an issue in the next year.

"Robinhood Has a Crypto Trading Problem. It Might Soon Be Coinbase’s, Too," by Jack Denton, looks at the stark decline in market activity experienced by Robinhood Markets Inc (NYSE: HOOD) in the last quarter as retail investors grew more cautious on cryptocurrencies.

In "Atlassian Stock Falls on Profit Guidance Miss. But Analysts Note Demand Strength," Angela Palumbo write that Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) stock fell sharply Friday after issuing an adjusted earnings forecast for its fiscal fourth quarter that was below analysts’ expectations.

"Mohawk Industries Stock Soars. Thank Strong Demand for Home Renovation and Higher Prices," by Logan Moore, notes that shares of Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK) surged on Friday driven by strong earnings, thanks to continued demand for flooring products and at-home renovations amid higher prices.

See Also: Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, General Electric, Netflix, Nvidia And This Plunging Cathie Wood Favorite

Also in this week's Barron's:

What China's Slow Stimulus Rollout Means for Its Economy

Wayfair, Shopify, and eBay Stocks Are Dragged Lower by Amazon's Sales Disappointment

Stocks Crumbled to Finish April. It's the Worst Start to a Year in Decades.

Exxon Stock Slips on Earnings Miss. Quarter Includes $3.4 Billion of Russia Charges.

Roku Stock Inched Higher Because Earnings Expectations Were Low

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.