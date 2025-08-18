GoodRx Holdings Inc. GDRX announced that, via a collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, all strengths of Ozempic (semaglutide) and Wegovy (semaglutide) pens are available to eligible self-paying patients for $499-per-month through GoodRx, effective immediately.

GoodRx offers a platform for medication savings in the U.S.

The collaboration significantly lowers the price available on GoodRx for two of the most in-demand GLP-1 medications nationwide, expanding access for those without adequate insurance coverage.

Also Read: GoodRx Offers Value Proposition As Pharmacy Costs Shifts To Consumers: Analyst

The move also marks the first time Ozempic has been made available to patients at this self-pay price.

In the last year, almost 17 million people came to GoodRx looking for savings and information on GLP-1 medications, a 22% increase from the previous year.

Now, GoodRx is poised to meet this growing demand more effectively.

GoodRx research shows 19 million people lack coverage for any GLP-1s prescribed for weight loss. By filling the gaps in insurance coverage, GoodRx is playing a critical role in reducing friction in the system and helping accelerate speed to therapy so consumers can benefit from these critical treatments.

Starting today, eligible patients can use GoodRx to self-pay for Ozempic and Wegovy pens for $499-per-month at over 70,000 retail pharmacies nationwide.

In March, Novo Nordisk introduced NovoCare Pharmacy, a direct-to-patient delivery service to improve access to Wegovy for cash-paying patients.

The program offers all dosage strengths of the weight-loss medication at a reduced price of $499 per month for uninsured individuals or those whose insurance does not cover obesity treatments.

In June, Eli Lilly and Co. LLY announced that the highest approved doses of Zepbound (tirzepatide), 12.5 mg and 15 mg, would soon be available in single-dose vials for $499 per month through LillyDirect’s Self Pay Pharmacy Solutions and the Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program.

Healthcare providers began prescribing the 12.5 mg and 15 mg vials on July 7; shipments to patients began in early August.

With the addition of these doses, every strength of Zepbound vial will be available for $499/month or less ($349 for the 2.5 mg starter dose) to any eligible adult with obesity and a valid prescription, regardless of insurance.

After the update, Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS stock is trading 2.35% lower at $44.94. In June, Novo Nordisk terminated its collaboration with Hims & Hers Health.

On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional indication for Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg) based on a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for noncirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in adults with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis), in combination with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Price Action: GDRX stock is trading higher by 30.83% to $4.880 at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by KK Stock via Shutterstock