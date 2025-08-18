McGraw Hill Transitions To Digital As Analyst Highlights 'Recession-Resistant Business'

As the education sector increasingly turns towards digital solutions, companies that adapt swiftly are poised to capture significant market share. McGraw Hill Inc. MH , a longstanding name in educational publishing, is making strategic moves to redefine its place in this evolving landscape. The company raised $414.6 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) last month.

These two analysts begin coverage of the company:

Stifel Begins Coverage

Analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $19.

McGraw Hill has transitioned from selling physical textbooks to a primarily digital company, Rosenbaum said in the note. The company represents about 7% of the TAM (total addressable market), which is estimated at roughly $30 billion and is expected to grow in the low-single-digits range, he added.

McGraw Hill has a "recession-resistant business," as its K-12 clients pay upfront on contracts that span five to eight years, the analyst stated. The company has "further room for margin improvement," he wrote.

Needham Starts Coverage

Analyst Ryan MacDonald began coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $19.

Digitization of its content offering positions McGraw Hillto deliver "a personalized, AI-powered learning experience," which represents "more of an opportunity, than risk, over the next several years," MacDonald said. The company has been gaining market share in both K-12 and higher education, he added.

"We see opportunity for the business to outperform in a structurally smaller buying cycle in FY26 (CY25), creating potential upside to our current rev and adj. EBITDA ests," the analyst wrote. McGraw Hillis well positioned for a return to growth in fiscal 2027, he further stated.

MH Price Action: McGraw Hill shares were up 6.10% at $14.16 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

