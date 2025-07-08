Merit Medical Systems Inc. MMSI announced a leadership transition on Monday, naming Martha Aronson as its next President and CEO, effective October 3, 2025.

Current CEO Fred Lampropoulos, who founded the company in 1987, will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board following the transition.

The Utah-based medical technology company also provided early revenue estimates for the second quarter, projecting between $380 million and $384 million in unaudited sales, a year-over-year rise of 12% to 14% compared to the same period in 2024. The analyst consensus estimate is pegged at $372.47 million. Constant currency growth is expected in the range of 11% to 13%.

Following the announcement, Needham analyst Mike Matson reiterated a buy rating for Merit Medical Systems and maintained a $108 price forecast.

In the first quarter of 2025, Merit Medical Systems delivered a strong performance, with revenue climbing to $355.4 million, up 9.8% from the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, organic growth reached 6%, signaling solid underlying demand across its portfolio.

Leadership Change Marks New Chapter

Aronson brings with her a wealth of experience in international healthcare management. She previously held executive roles at companies like Ecolab Inc. ECL and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., and spent nearly two decades in leadership positions at Medtronic plc. MDT.

She currently serves on the board of CONMED Corporation CNMD and has held directorships at several other medical and tech firms. Lead Independent Director Dr. F. Ann Millner said the board was united in choosing Aronson after an exhaustive selection process.

Price Action: MMSI shares are trading higher by 2.12% to $93.05 premarket at last check Tuesday.

