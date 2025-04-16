Tesla Rival XPeng Unveils Bold Vision: AI-Powered EVs, Flying Cars, Humanoid Robots

Chinese electric vehicle company XPeng Inc – ADR XPEV rolled out an ambitious strategy blending artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced energy solutions.

The company unveiled its latest initiatives, including the global debut of its 2025 XPENG X9 model and a roadmap that connects smart EVs, flying cars and humanoid robots under its AI Tech Tree platform.

XPeng is placing artificial intelligence at the heart of its tech-driven growth, integrating custom-built large-scale AI models and specialized chips to drive its next-generation vehicles and advanced innovations.

XPeng’s homegrown Turing AI chip, featuring a 40-core processor capable of processing 30-billion-parameter models, is scheduled for mass production in mainland China by mid-2025.

This chip underpins multiple products, including autonomous vehicles and robotic platforms.

One of the automaker’s most forward-looking projects, the AEROHT Land Aircraft Carrier, a modular flying vehicle is scheduled to enter production in 2026, with more than 4,000 pre-orders already secured.

The company also unveiled "IRON," a humanoid robot equipped with 60 articulating joints, a 200-degree range of motion and a 720-degree AI-enabled vision system.

XPeng debuted the X9 model, which includes nearly 500 upgrades, such as ultra-fast 800V charging, zero-gravity seating, and an AI-tuned adaptive suspension system.

With XPeng's Turing Smart Driving suite standard on all trims, the vehicle enables full point-to-point autonomous driving. Its battery system allows 405 kilometers of range in a 10-minute charge and achieves 80% capacity in just 12 minutes.

In response to gaps in global charging availability, XPeng is preparing its Kunpeng Super Electric System for mass rollout by late 2025. The platform will boost electric-only range to 430 km and hybrid range to 1,400 km, aimed at enhancing convenience and adaptability in international markets.

The EV maker delivered 94,008 Smart EVs in the first quarter, a 331% increase over last year.

XPEV Price Action: XPEV shares traded lower by 6.21% at $18.58 in publication Wednesday.

Photo: THINK A via Shutterstock