Elon Musk's Tesla Targeted With Arson Attacks In Las Vegas, Kansas City: Report

In yet another attack against Elon Musk's EV giant, Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicles have been the target of arson attacks in Las Vegas and Kansas City.

What Happened: Early Tuesday, a suspect clad in black reportedly launched an attack on a Tesla collision center in Las Vegas using Molotov cocktails and firearms, according to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The suspect also defaced the facility by painting “resist” on its doors. Deputy Fire Chief Jennifer Wyatt noted that firefighters successfully extinguished two Tesla vehicles before their batteries caught fire.

The FBI's joint terrorism task force is now handling the investigation as an arson case, according to the report.

FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans has cautioned potential perpetrators against such actions. Musk, Tesla’s CEO, described the incidents as “terrorism” on X, asserting that Tesla has done nothing to deserve such attacks.

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi echoed this sentiment, labeling the incidents as “domestic terrorism” and pledging thorough investigations.

In Kansas City, smoke was seen emanating from a Tesla Cybertruck, which led to a fire that spread to another vehicle. Police Captain Jacob Becchina mentioned that the fire is being investigated for possible arson.

The suspect in Las Vegas remains at large, with no updates from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police since the press conference.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Tesla has faced such challenges. Earlier this month, a Tesla Supercharger station in Littleton, Massachusetts was set on fire, prompting a reward offer for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Musk recently condemned attacks on Tesla vehicles, emphasizing that vandalism is not free speech. Furthermore, a Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized with a swastika in New York City, shocking its Jewish owner.

These attacks come amid sharp criticism of Musk over his role with President Donald Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

