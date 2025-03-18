Elon Musk Calls It 'Extreme Domestic Terrorism' After Website Publishes Data On US Tesla Owners

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk condemned what he called “extreme domestic terrorism” on Tuesday after reports emerged of a website publishing personal information of Tesla owners across the United States.
What Happened: “Encouraging destruction of Teslas throughout the country is extreme domestic terrorism!!” Musk wrote on X, responding to reports that a site called “Dogequest” had published names, addresses, and phone numbers of Tesla owners alongside an interactive map featuring a Molotov cocktail cursor.
The website reportedly demands owners prove they’ve sold their vehicles to have their information removed, apparently in response to Musk’s role in President Donald Trump‘s administration.
Don’t Miss
- Markets are down – diversify your portfolio by investing in real estate with as little as $100, and receive a share of potential rental income and property gains.
- Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing —this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.
This incident follows escalating anti-Tesla sentiment nationwide. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) recently called for federal investigation into what she described as “organized attacks” on Tesla facilities, citing incidents including damaged charging stations near Boston, gunfire at a Portland dealership, and arson targeting Cybertrucks in Seattle.
In her letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, Greene questioned potential connections between these incidents and Democrat-leaning organizations that “receive a significant amount of funding from ActBlue.”
Why It Matters: Public demonstrations against Tesla have grown more common, with investor Ross Gerber sharing footage of protesters outside a Tesla store in Santa Monica. Gerber, despite being a long-time investor, has grown increasingly critical of the company, noting Tesla shares remain overvalued “even after plunging nearly 50% since mid-December.”
Individual incidents have also made headlines, including a defaced Cybertruck in New York City. The vehicle’s owner, Avi Ben Hamo, told The New York Post, “I feel myself burning inside.”
Trending Now:
- This platform is reshaping how you invest in private companies — and you can be a part of it for $0.18 per share
- Deloitte's fastest-growing software company partners with Amazon, Walmart & Target – Many are rushing to grab 4,000 of its pre-IPO shares for just $0.26/share!
The tensions coincide with Musk’s dual role as Tesla CEO and leader of the Department of Government Efficiency in Trump’s administration. The company reported its first annual sales decline in 2024, with JPMorgan Chase analysts warning Wednesday that Tesla “lost too much brand value too quickly.”
Trump purchased a Tesla Model S Plaid during a recent White House event, calling Musk a “patriot” who was being “unfairly maligned” for his government efficiency efforts.
Image Via Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.