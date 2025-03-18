Elon Musk Calls It 'Extreme Domestic Terrorism' After Website Publishes Data On US Tesla Owners

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk condemned what he called “extreme domestic terrorism” on Tuesday after reports emerged of a website publishing personal information of Tesla owners across the United States.

What Happened: “Encouraging destruction of Teslas throughout the country is extreme domestic terrorism!!” Musk wrote on X, responding to reports that a site called “Dogequest” had published names, addresses, and phone numbers of Tesla owners alongside an interactive map featuring a Molotov cocktail cursor.

The website reportedly demands owners prove they’ve sold their vehicles to have their information removed, apparently in response to Musk’s role in President Donald Trump‘s administration.

This incident follows escalating anti-Tesla sentiment nationwide. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) recently called for federal investigation into what she described as “organized attacks” on Tesla facilities, citing incidents including damaged charging stations near Boston, gunfire at a Portland dealership, and arson targeting Cybertrucks in Seattle.

In her letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, Greene questioned potential connections between these incidents and Democrat-leaning organizations that “receive a significant amount of funding from ActBlue.”

Encouraging destruction of Teslas throughout the country is extreme domestic terrorism!! https://t.co/8TCNIbrQxA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2025

Why It Matters: Public demonstrations against Tesla have grown more common, with investor Ross Gerber sharing footage of protesters outside a Tesla store in Santa Monica. Gerber, despite being a long-time investor, has grown increasingly critical of the company, noting Tesla shares remain overvalued “even after plunging nearly 50% since mid-December.”

Individual incidents have also made headlines, including a defaced Cybertruck in New York City. The vehicle’s owner, Avi Ben Hamo, told The New York Post, “I feel myself burning inside.”

The tensions coincide with Musk’s dual role as Tesla CEO and leader of the Department of Government Efficiency in Trump’s administration. The company reported its first annual sales decline in 2024, with JPMorgan Chase analysts warning Wednesday that Tesla “lost too much brand value too quickly.”

Trump purchased a Tesla Model S Plaid during a recent White House event, calling Musk a “patriot” who was being “unfairly maligned” for his government efficiency efforts.

