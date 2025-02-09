Trump Says Canada Much Better Off Being The 51st State: The Border With US Is 'Just A Line'

On Sunday, in an interview aired during the Super Bowl preshow, President Donald Trump expressed his serious intention to make Canada the 51st state of the United States.

What Happened: Trump confirmed his intentions when asked by Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier if his talk of annexing Canada was “a real thing”. Trump responded, “Yeah it is,” adding that he believes Canada would be better off as the 51st state, citing a supposed $200 billion annual loss with Canada, according to a report from The Hill.

“I love the people of Canada. We have a great relationship, but if they became our 51st state, it would be the greatest thing they could ever do,” said Trump.

“Think of how beautiful that country would be without that artificial line running right through it. Somebody drew it many years ago with a ruler, just a line.”

See Also: Trump’s Comeback Could Bring Jeffrey Epstein’s Secret ‘Black Book’ To Light

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed concerns that Trump’s annexation talk might be serious and tied to his interest in Canada’s natural resources. This followed a temporary halt on tariffs after a border security deal between the U.S. and Canada.

Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico have been criticized by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers as a “stop-or-I’ll-shoot-myself-in-the-foot kind of threat policy.” These tariffs, according to Summers, defy economic logic and could lead to higher prices for consumers and increased costs for American producers.

Image via Shutterstock

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool