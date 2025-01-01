Joe Biden Addresses New Orleans Attack Says Law Enforcement Probing Links With Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel In Las Vegas

President Joe Biden vowed Wednesday to deploy all federal resources to investigate the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans that killed 10 people and injured more than 30 others when a driver plowed into crowds on Bourbon Street.

What Happened: “Our hearts are with the people of New Orleans after this despicable attack,” Biden said in an evening address, noting that federal agencies are working to determine any potential ongoing threats.

The FBI identified the attacker as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a Texas native and former U.S. Army servicemember. According to federal investigators, Jabbar posted ISIS-inspired videos on social media shortly before the 3:15 a.m. attack. An ISIS flag was discovered in his rental vehicle, along with suspected explosive devices.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said the suspect was “hell-bent on creating carnage” when he drove at high speed into crowds near Canal and Bourbon streets. Officers killed Jabbar in an exchange of gunfire that left two police officers wounded but stable.

According to Biden, the FBI is investigating Jabbar’s associations and whether an explosion involving a Tesla Inc. TSLA Cybertruck outside President-elect Donald Trump‘s hotel in Las Vegas has any connection.

“Additionally, we are tracking an explosion involving a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there is any possible connection to the attack in New Orleans. Thus far, there is nothing to report on that score at this time,” Biden said.

The attack came as the city prepared to host the Sugar Bowl college football quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame. Officials postponed the game to Thursday. New Orleans is also set to host the Super Bowl in February and Mardi Gras celebrations in March.

“While this person committed a terrible assault on the city, the spirit of New Orleans will never, never, never be defeated. It will always shine forth. We have seen that time and time again throughout its history, and I know we will see it again in the days and weeks ahead,” Biden said.

The FBI is investigating possible terrorist connections, with Assistant Special Agent Alethea Duncan confirming that additional explosive devices were found near the scene. Mayor LaToya Cantrell has characterized the incident as a “terrorist attack.”

