Tesla Cybertruck Ignites Outside Trump International Hotel In Las Vegas

A Tesla Inc TSLA Cybertruck reportedly caught fire outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

What Happened: A video shared on social media platform X shows the vehicle engulfed in flames, with the person filming writing that the Cybertruck “exploded.”

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear and it is not yet known if anyone was injured.

Cybertruck blew up in front of Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Those are our luggage by the door and that's where we were when it happened. pic.twitter.com/KaVZXfGLNK — ayackle (@kaaaassuu) January 1, 2025

According to a report by The Verge, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the fire has been extinguished and an investigation is underway.

Emergency services received the first report of the incident at 8:41 a.m. PT, according to KSNV News 3 Las Vegas.

The incident comes as Elon Musk continues to make headlines for his growing ties with President-elect Donald Trump. Musk reportedly celebrated New Year's Eve at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and according to the New York Times report, he has been staying on the property since the election.

