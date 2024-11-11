What's Going On With China-Based Stocks Alibaba, JD.com, PDD Holdings, Baidu, Nio?

Shares of U.S.-listed, China-based stocks ended the session mixed on Monday during more Chinese stimulus measures and uncertainty surrounding potentially higher tariffs from the incoming Trump administration. Here's a look at what's going on.

What To Know: The Chinese government announced another stimulus package last Friday to include six trillion yuan ($840 billion) to ease local governments' hidden debt burdens. China-based stocks ended lower Friday after the new stimulus package failed to impress investors who expected over 10 trillion yuan ($1.39 billion) in financial support.

Additionally, President-elect Donald Trump pledged to raise tariffs on foreign goods, including import fees of up to 60% on Chinese-made goods entering the U.S. adding to the turmoil in the sector. China's economy is heavily dependent on manufacturing and exports which could decline under the proposed tariff hikes.

Elizabeth Economy, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, told Bloomberg TV that while Trump's proposed 60% tariffs would significantly impact China's economy, the challenge could favor China's growth in the long term.

"China is probably looking at the return of Donald Trump as short-term pain, but potentially long-term strategic gain," Economy said.

China is reportedly considering implementing a "unilateral opening" strategy to counter the tariffs by offering tariff cuts, visa exemptions and other incentives to U.S. allies in Europe and Asia.

Price Action: Alibaba Group Holding BABA and JD.com, Inc. JD rose Monday after the companies reported "robust growth" resulting from their Singles' Day sales promotions. However, Baidu, Inc. BIDU, NIO Inc. NIO and PDD Holdings, Inc. PDD ended the session lower amid the ongoing uncertainty.

Photo: Shutterstock