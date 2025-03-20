Netflix To Launch First MMO Video Game: Is It The Streaming Company's Biggest Gaming Bet Yet?

Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX has launched many video games over the years. It has its first MMO coming soon, adding to the company’s library of games based on its own series and external characters.

What Happened: Netflix recently announced it will launch Spirit Crossing, adding to its lineup of content and exclusives for subscribers later this year.

"Prepare to adventure into a joyful world with Spirit Crossing, a massively cooperative life sim designed to encourage friendship and make the world feel a little less lonely," the company said of the new game.

The game comes from Spry Fox, which Netflix acquired in 2022. The studio has previously released games like Triple Town, Alphabear and Cozy Grove.

Netflix says Spirit Crossing will be the biggest game ever released by Spry Fox.

An MMO, which stands for massively multiplayer online, is an online video game that allows gamers to take part in the same virtual world. Netflix said players will be encouraged to work together with other players to build and decorate their homes and villages, explore the wilderness, follow friends and make new friends to gather resources together.

Interested gamers can sign up for a closed alpha of the game ahead of its full release.

Why It's Important: Netflix has launched games for years and acquired several gaming companies. This could mark one of the streaming company's most ambitious projects in the gaming space to date.

The launch of an MMO game might keep players interested for longer if done correctly and could provide valuable minutes in game for Netflix's engagement statistics as players customize their world and adventure together.

Cozy games — which are non-violent, emphasizing relaxation — have grown in popularity and Netflix entered the market with a launch from a company that had success in the space. While this game won’t get as many headlines as its game based on “Squid Game,” this could be a storyline to watch for the streamer in 2025.

Since this game isn’t based on existing Netflix property, the streaming giant has the opportunity to go in reverse order and launch future shows and movies if the game is successful and could also launch consumer products and licensed goods around the game.

Along with announcing Spirit Crossing, Netflix also announced several other upcoming games.

The Electric State – Kid Cosmo: a puzzle game based on the recently released movie "The Electric State" that is available now.

a puzzle game based on the recently released movie "The Electric State" that is available now. Steel Paws: adventure game from Japanese game developer Yu Suzuki, known for his work on Out Run, Shenmue and Virtua Fighter. The game is scheduled for a March 25 release.

