Bad Bunny Beats Taylor Swift On 2025 Spotify Top List―Is That Why He's Playing Super Bowl LX Halftime?

Singer Bad Bunny is performing the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Feb. 8, 2026. The selection of Bad Bunny, who has openly criticized President Donald Trump, has led to a divide among football fans.

The 2025 Spotify Wrapped list could show why Bad Bunny was selected as the halftime performer.

Bad Bunny Tops Spotify's 2025 List

After previously topping the annual list from Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in 2020, 2021 and 2022, Bad Bunny is back on top, knocking Taylor Swift from the top of the list. Swift topped the list in both 2023 and 2024.

Bad Bunny had 19.8 billion streams in 2025 and ranked as the top artist globally, moving up from third place last year. Bad Bunny also ranked fifth among artists for listeners in the U.S., after previously not ranking in the top 10 on the 2024 list.

Here are the top artists globally for Spotify in 2025, and their 2024 rank in parentheses:

Bad Bunny (3) Taylor Swift (1) The Weeknd (2) Drake (4) Billie Eilish (5) Kendrick Lamar (Not in Top 10) Bruno Mars (Not in Top 10) Ariana Grande (9) Arijit Singh (Not in Top 10) Fuerza Regida (Not in Top 10)

Here are the top artists in the U.S. for Spotify in 2025, and their 2024 rank in parentheses:

Taylor Swift (1) Drake (2) Morgan Wallen (4) Kendrick Lamar (7) Bad Bunny (Not in Top 10) The Weeknd (9) SZA (Not in Top 10) Zach Bryan (3) Tyler, The Creator (Not in Top 10) Kanye West (5)

Bad Bunny had Spotify's top album globally with "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" and the fifth-ranked song globally with "DtMF." The artist did not have any top 10 songs or albums in the U.S.

A potential winner is Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY). The company owns a stake in Rimas Entertainment, the home of Bad Bunny’s albums. Sony also owns The Orchard, the distribution company that distributes Bad Bunny and other Rimas Entertainment albums.



Super Bowl LX Impact

A quick look at the Spotify lists will make it easy to see why Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Roc Nation may have selected Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show headliner.

Loved globally and enjoying a boost in listeners in the U.S., Bad Bunny could help media company Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) set records for viewership in February.

The NFL is an American sport, but continues to try and grow its global audience through new media deals and games being played outside the country. Having Bad Bunny perform could increase the global viewership of the game and halftime.

Bad Bunny, born in American territory Puerto Rico, is American, but also commands a global audience thanks to singing songs in Spanish.

Criticism against Bad Bunny's selection includes people upset over his songs in Spanish, his criticism of Trump and incorrect claims against his nationality not being American.

While there could be alternate halftime shows from conservative groups such as Turning Point USA, the organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk, these will likely fail to capture the global audience of the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar helped Fox Corp. set new Super Bowl viewership records. The game averaged 127.7 million viewers to watch the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. The halftime performance averaged 133.5 million viewers, breaking records.

Comcast has been seeking up to $8 million for each 30-second ad during the Super Bowl. While the media company is sold out of ad slots, it likely held some last-minute slots and could capitalize now after the performer was announced.

The media company could see a record set for viewership thanks to Bad Bunny's selection. The artist could also gain new listeners and track higher up the Spotify list in 2026, as Kendrick Lamar did in 2025.

Other Winners

Another big winner from the 2025 Spotify Wrapped list could be streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) . There haven't been many soundtracks to rank in the top 10 for songs or albums in recent years, but Netflix did just that.

The soundtrack from the hit animated movie "KPop Demon Hunters" ranked second globally for albums and fourth in the U.S. The hit single "Golden" from the film ranked seventh globally and sixth in the U.S.

The film broke Netflix records and continues to see popularity among fans, which could turn the movie into a consumer products juggernaut and future franchise for the streaming company.

Podcaster Joe Rogan was another Spotify winner with "The Joe Rogan Experience" topping the global chart for podcasts for a sixth straight year. The podcast was also number one in the U.S.

