Lockheed Martin Targets 80% Of 6th Gen Capabilities In F-35 At Half The Cost After Losing NGAD Contract To Boeing

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT CEO Jim Taiclet outlined an ambitious plan to enhance the F-35 fighter jet following the company’s loss of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program contract to Boeing Co. BA.

What Happened: During Lockheed’s first quarter of 2025 earnings call on Tuesday, Taiclet said he has challenged his team to deliver “80% of 6th Gen capability at 50% of the cost” by applying technologies developed for its NGAD bid to the existing F-35 platform.

“We are moving forward and moving out on applying all the technologies that we developed for our NGAD bid onto our embedded base of F-35 and F-22,” Taiclet said, describing his vision as a “5th generation plus concept” for the F-35.

The aerospace giant reported strong first-quarter results with earnings per share of $7.28, beating analyst estimates by $0.97, and revenue of $17.96 billion, up 4.47% year-over-year.

Lockheed maintained its full-year guidance despite tariff challenges and the NGAD decision, projecting $73.75-74.75 billion in revenue and $27.00-27.30 in earnings per share. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.

Why It Matters: The March F-47 contract award to Boeing represented a significant setback for Lockheed, with Reuters reporting the deal could be worth hundreds of billions of dollars over its multi-decade lifetime. This followed Lockheed’s elimination from consideration for the Navy’s next-generation carrier-based stealth fighter.

Despite these challenges, Taiclet emphasized the F-35’s continued importance. With approximately 1,100 aircraft already delivered and a projected global fleet exceeding 3,500, he positioned the F-35 as the “quarterback” in future air combat operations.

“We think we can get most of the way to 6th Gen at half the cost,” Taiclet said.

The company also highlighted recent contract wins worth up to $10 billion for missile systems, including Precision Strike Missiles, THAAD, and JASSM/LRASM.

Price Action: Lockheed Martin stock closed at $462.08 on Tuesday, up 0.82% for the day. In pre-market trading, the stock was up an additional 0.85% at $466.00. Year to date, however, the stock is down 4.18%.

LMT trails key U.S. rivals—Northrop Grumman NOC, Raytheon Technologies RTX, General Dynamics GD, and Boeing on the momentum metric, with the stock showing a negative price trend over the medium to long term. However, according to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, LMT still exhibits a positive short-term price trend. Sign up to learn more.

