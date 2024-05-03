Apple, Hershey And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Hershey Company HSY to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Hershey shares rose 0.5% to $196.80 in after-hours trading.

Apple, Inc . AAPL reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company announced a $110-billion stock buyback program and a one-penny-per-share increase in its quarterly dividend. Apple shares gained 6% to $183.46 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL to post quarterly earnings at 2 cents per share on revenue of $1.53 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. American Axle shares gained 4.5% to $7.65 in after-hours trading.

Coinbase Global, Inc . COIN reported upbeat sales for its first quarter. The company reported GAAP EPS of $4.40. Coinbase said it sees second-quarter subscription and services revenue to be in a range of $525 million to $600 million. Coinbase shares fell 2.2% to $223.73 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Fluor Corporation FLR to post quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share on revenue of $4 billion before the opening bell. Fluor shares rose 0.4% to $41.39 in after-hours trading.

